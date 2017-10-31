

31 October 2017



Tern Plc (AIM: TERN)



Update on Device Authority Limited Fundraise



Further to the announcement of 29 September 2017, Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ('IoT'), announces an update on the fundraising activity of its investee company, Device Authority Limited ('Device Authority').



The fundraising with US Capital Partners (www.uscapitalpartners.net), which commenced on 28 September 2017, is underway. As previously announced, the minimum total subscription to be accepted by Device Authority through the private placement will be US$2.5 million ('First Close'), this was initially expected to complete during October 2017. The total potential fundraising has 120 days to complete and a further announcement will be made when the First Close has been achieved.



This announcement includes inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of those obligations.



