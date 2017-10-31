

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Croda International plc (CRDA.L) reported that its third-quarter Group constant currency sales were up 4.4% and up 4.0% year to date. Across the three core sectors, constant currency sales in third quarter grew 5.7% (up 4.8% year to date). In reported currency, third-quarter Group sales grew 6.1% to 334.6 million pounds from 315.3 million pounds, prior year, including a 1.7% benefit from currency translation. Year to date sales were 12.8% higher, including a currency translation benefit of 8.8%.



Third-quarter profit margin increased slightly over prior year, reflecting improved product mix and pricing.



Steve Foots, CEO, said: 'We continue successfully to deliver on our priorities for 2017 - driving profitability through premium, faster growth market niches; improving performance in less differentiated markets; and making progress towards our target increases in return on sales in Life Sciences and Performance Technologies. The combination of good top line growth and margin in third quarter gives us confidence in delivering our expectations for the full year.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX