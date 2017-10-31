

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit decreased less than initially estimated in August, latest figures from Finland Customs Office showed Tuesday.



The trade deficit for August was revised up from EUR 150 million to EUR 187 million. In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was EUR 481 million.



The value of exports surged 18.0 percent year-over-year in August, confirming the flash data published on October 9.



Imports climbed 10.0 percent in August from a ear ago, faster than the 9.0 percent rise seen in the preliminary estimate.



During the eight months of the year, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 1.4 billion versus a shortfall of almost EUR 2.0 billion in the same period of 2016.



