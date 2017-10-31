Maxtech Ventures Inc.: Maxtech Partners with Maringá Ferro-Liga S.A on Juina Claims in Mato Grosso

Begins Final Phases of GUIA Submission

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2017 / Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE: MVT) (Frankfurt: M1N) (OTC PINK: MTEHF), ("Maxtech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is moving forward with due diligence activities on its 100% owned assets in Mato Grosso, Brazil, and is beginning the final phase of exploration in order to acquire a trial mining license ("GUIA").

Maxtech in conjunction with Maringa, is currently coordinating a site visit to its assets in Mato Grosso within the next two weeks to evaluate in preparation for filing an application to the DNPM (National Department of Mineral Production, Departamento Nacional da Produção Mineral) for a GUIA (Guia de Utilizacao, i.e. trial mining use permit) license on the Juina Claims. Upon approval, the Company will have the ability to process "initial high-grade surface tonnage" and mine to a maximum of 6,000 tons of manganese. (as released on May 4th).

Additionally, Maxtech has completed due diligence on the targeted area in the state of Goias. The Company is evaluating the results and will ascertain if further research is warranted.

Peter Wilson, CEO of Maxtech said "This has been an exciting year for Maxtech. As it comes to a close, we are developing strong partnerships globally with potential offtake partners. Their expertise and continuous support of our exploration activities is pivotal to our success as a relevant manganese mining concern."

About Grupo Maringá

Founded in 1946, Grupo Maringá now has over 2,000 employees with over USD $200 million in 2016 revenues. The Maringá companies are located in the states of Paraná and São Paulo. They produce sugar cane, sugar, ethanol, energy and manganese alloy. Maringá Ferro-Liga S.A. is a subsidiary of Grupo Maringá and is located in Itapeva, State of São Paulo. It is the second largest manganese ferroalloy producer in South America, producing high-quality silico-manganese and high-carbon ferromanganese.

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based diversified industries corporation with gold and manganese mineral properties. Its focus is on mining and the products that are derived therefrom.

