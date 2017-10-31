

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Weir Group plc (WEIR.L), in its Interim Management Statement for the period to 30 September 2017, said that third quarter group orders increased 21% driven by customer and technology focus in improving markets. Operating profits expected to be slightly lower than previously indicated as a result of Minerals project phasing, investment in growth and one-off plant reconfiguration costs.



At a group level, the company anticipates strong growth in full year constant currency revenues and profits. Minerals profits are expected to be slightly lower than previously indicated while expectations for Oil & Gas and Flow Control are unchanged.



Third quarter orders were 21% higher than the prior year period. Group-wide aftermarket orders increased 22% with original equipment up 21%. These trends reflected increased activity levels in North American onshore oil and gas markets and demand from miners for solutions that delivers productivity gains. Revenues, on a constant currency basis, were significantly ahead of the prior year, albeit Minerals and Flow Control saw some project work being re-phased into the fourth quarter and early 2018. Group operating margins were higher than the prior year principally driven by increased activity levels within the Oil & Gas division.



Net debt at 30 September 2017 was higher than that reported at 30 June 2017 but in line with normal seasonal patterns.



