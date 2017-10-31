sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,496 Euro		-0,667
-2,76 %
WKN: 857968 ISIN: GB0009465807 Ticker-Symbol: 42W 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WEIR GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WEIR GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,244
22,888
12:34
22,12
22,619
12:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WEIR GROUP PLC
WEIR GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WEIR GROUP PLC23,496-2,76 %