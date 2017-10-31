

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) issued a pre-close trading update in respect of the half year ending 31 October 2017. The Group reported that its volume growth has been consistently very strong throughout the period, and across all its regions, driven by pan-European and e-commerce customers. The Group said its trading is in line with its expectations in the half year with return on sales for the period broadly consistent with that reported for the full year to 30 April 2017, and ROACE in the upper end of the target range.



Miles Roberts, Group Chief Executive, said: 'We have strengthened our business model further through selective acquisitions, in Europe and US, driven by customer demand. As such, we view the future with confidence.'



