Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-10-31 08:31 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As provided in Articles of Association in section XI 'Calculation of the net asset value', on 30 September 2017 the net asset value of INVL Technology was EUR 19,941,795.21 or EUR 1.6379 per share.



The person authorized to provide additional information: Kazimieras Tonkunas INVL Technology Managing Partner e-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt