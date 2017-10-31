Espoo, Finland, 2017-10-31 08:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EFORE PLC Stock Exchange Release October 31, 2017 at 9.30 a.m.



The financial year 2017 of Efore Plc will end on December 31, 2017.



Efore Plc will publish the following reports in 2018: - The Financial Statements Bulletin 2017 will be published on February 14, 2018. - Half-year report (January 1 - June 30, 2018) will be published on August 16, 2018.



The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 12, 2018. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later on by the Board of Directors.



The Annual Report 2017 will be published during the week 12/2018 at the latest.



Jorma Wiitakorpi President and CEO



For further information please contact Jorma Wiitakorpi, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 175 8510.



Efore Group



Efore is an international Group which develops and produces demanding power products. Efore's head office is based in Finland and its R&D functions are located in Finland, Sweden, Italy and China. Sales and marketing operations are located in Europe, United States and China. In the financial year ending in December 2016, consolidated net sales totalled EUR 75.4 million and the Group's personnel averaged 679. The parent company's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.www.efore.com