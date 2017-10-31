

Puma VCT 8 plc (the 'Company')



31 October 2017



Prior to a resolution to effect the commencement of the winding up of the Company (and consequently the cancellation of the listing of the Company's shares on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority) that will be put to the Company's shareholders at a general meeting of the Company to be held on 31 October 2017, trading in the Company's shares has now been suspended at the request of the Company.



