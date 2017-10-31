

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Advertising giant WPP Group Plc. (WPP.L, WPPGY) reported that its revenue for the third quarter rose 1.1 percent from the year-ago period to 3.649 billion pounds.



Reported revenue for the quarter increased 0.8 percent in U.S. dollar terms to $4.780 billion, but declined 4.2 percent in euros to 4.067 billion euros. In Japanese yen terms, revenues rose 9.3 percent to 531 billion yen.



Revenue in constant currency declined 0.4 percent, reflecting the comparative strengthening of the pound sterling against most currencies, compared with the first half. The company said it is now lapping the impact of the weakness in the pound sterling, following the United Kingdom vote to exit the European Union in June 2016.



On a like-for-like basis, excluding the impact of acquisitions and currency fluctuations, quarterly revenue declined 2.0 percent.



Geographically, like-for-like revenue growth in the third quarter was stronger in the United Kingdom, with all other regions, particularly North America, slipping back.



Net sales for the third quarter grew 2.4 percent from the prior-year period to 3.19 billion pounds. Third-quarter constant currency net sales rose 0.9 percent, while like-for-like net sales declined 1.1 percent.



The company's reported revenue for the nine months rose 8.9 percent from the year-ago period to 11.05 billion pounds. Revenue for the nine months in constant currency rose 1.1 percent, while like-for-like revenue declined 0.9 percent.



Constant currency net sales for the nine-month period rose 1.7 percent, while like-for-like net sales decreased 0.7 percent.



Looking ahead, WPP said its preliminary third-quarter revised forecast for fiscal 2017 now indicated broadly flat like-for-like revenue and net sales growth, with the gap between revenue and net sales growth narrowing further. Headline net sales operating margin improvement is now targeted to be flat in constant currency.



Earlier, the company forecast both like-for-like revenue and net sales for fiscal 2017 to be between zero and 1.0 percent growth, and operating margin to net sales improvement of 0.3 margin points on a constant currency basis.



