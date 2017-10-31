

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) announced Tuesday that the UK's Communications Providers or CPs have welcomed the ambition of Openreach, Britain's digital network business and a BT unit, to build a large-scale Fibre-to-the-Premises or FTTP network across the country.



They also agreed that FTTP would safeguard the UK's position as a leading digital economy, But, the company noted that a number of key enablers will need to be put in place through close co-operation among the communications industry, Ofcom and Government.



Openreach estimates that building FTTP connections all the way to ten million front doors would cost in the region of 3 billion pounds to 6 billion pounds.



Openreach is now considering all of the responses and options carefully as it develops its new network strategy. The business will then invite views from CPs on a more specific set of proposals that cover potential pricing, footprint, and a plan for automatic switchover, by the end of 2017.



Clive Selley, CEO, Openreach, said, 'We believe that under the right conditions, we could build FTTP connections to ten million homes and businesses by the mid-2020s. We want to do it, we think it's the right thing to do for the UK, but it's clear that we can't do it alone, so I'm encouraged to hear that our wholesale customers support our vision.'



From mid-July to the end of September, Openreach has been consulting its wholesale customers, including communications providers such as Sky, TalkTalk, BT and Vodafone, and hundreds of others represented by the Federation of Communications Services.



The purpose of the consultation was to see if there's enough demand for a large FTTP network that could deliver Gigabit speeds and more reliable broadband services for decades to come.



According to BT, the consultation found that there is broad support for Openreach to build a large-scale FTTP network which would bring substantial benefits for all, including better, more predictable services and faster, more consistent broadband speeds.



There is strong support for Openreach to start the engineering work required sooner rather than later, BT noted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX