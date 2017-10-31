Airbiquity to Sponsor World's Leading Automotive Cybersecurity Conference: escar Europe 2017

SEATTLE, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Airbiquity a global leader in connected vehicle services, will sponsor and attend escar Europe in Berlin, Germany on November 7-8. As the leading automotive cybersecurity conference, the one-day event provides an open forum for collaboration between the private sector, industry analysts, and government representatives regarding today's in-vehicle threats and vulnerabilities, risk mitigation, and countermeasures.

Safety and security has always been of the utmost importance in automotive - even more so now with the rise of connected vehicle cybersecurity threats and the pending wave of vehicle-wide over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management deployments by automakers and their suppliers.

Airbiquity's OTA solution, OTAmatic', features rigorous automotive grade security requirements for software updates and data management in four critical areas: confidentiality to prevent leaking of intellectual property, integrity to prevent modification of software and configuration packages, authenticity to prevent forgery, and availability to prevent service disruption. Coupled with the company's commitment to utilize the latest security open standards and protocols, functional and penetration testing, and third-party security audits, Airbiquity offers automakers and suppliers a highly manageable and scalable OTA solution with the assurance of industry-leading security protection.

OTAmatic enables the efficient and secure orchestration and automation of multi-electronic control unit (ECU) software update and data management campaigns. Designed to meet the unique needs of connected vehicles today and tomorrow, OTAmatic can be purchased at the component level or as an end-to-end solution, and can be deployed in the Airbiquity cloud, leading public clouds, or on-premise customer data centers.

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity operates the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery platform, Choreo', and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software and data management. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers are deploying highly scalable, reliable, and manageable connected vehicle services meeting the safety, entertainment, and convenience needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation@airbiquity. Airbiquity is a trademark of Airbiquity Inc.

