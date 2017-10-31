GP Strategies Training Limited Named an Apprenticeships Delivery Supplier by Crown Commercial Service

STOCKPORT, England, Oct. 31,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Global performance improvement solutions provider GP Strategies Corporationannounced that its wholly owned subsidiary, GP Strategies Training Limited, has been selected as a supplier to deliver apprenticeships to the UK Government and the wider public sector through a new procurement framework managed by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS). The framework itself will see an expected £360 million of apprenticeship levy investment to develop the next generation of civil servants.

GP Strategies will be working in 5 of the available 12 lots providing specialist support to leadership, delivery, IT, customer service and administration public servants throughout the UK.

Dave Martin, Vice President for GP Strategies, said, "We are delighted to be working with CCS on such an exciting project. This opportunity recognises that our organisation continues to progress strongly in the levy-funded sector. By securing a place on this framework, GP Strategies is being recognised as a provider of high-quality apprenticeships across the whole country."

Peter Lawson, Strategic Category Director, People Pillar at CCS, said, "This agreement supports the government to train the next generation of public servants, who will eventually be responsible for delivering efficient, effective services that meet the needs of citizens."

About GP Strategies Training Limited

GP Strategies Training Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of GP Strategies Corporation operating in the UK. Our direct delivery and Managed Training Services include repeatable processes to make knowledge transfer more efficient and cost-effective to over 2,500 UK businesses and 8,500 learners each year. GP Strategies Corporation is a global performance improvement solutions provider of training, eLearning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, manufacturing, process and energy industries, and other commercial and government customers. For more information about GP Strategies Training Limited, please visit http://gpsta.co.uk/ or call 0330 100 610.

