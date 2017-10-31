Atlantis Healthcare Issues White Paper on Enhancing Therapeutic Alliance

LONDON, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Atlantis Healthcare Ltd., the global leader in patient self-management and behavior change programs, today releases its latest White Paper focusing on supporting self-management in chronic illness.

Enhancing Therapeutic Alliance and Promoting Shared Decision Making examines how collaborative communication between healthcare professionals and their patients referred to as the 'therapeutic alliance' can lead to improved patient outcomes by considering the needs and preferences of the patient themselves. The paper also explores the role played by pharmaceutical companies in overcoming barriers to effective patient communication during consultation and treatment. The paper also reveals the potential benefits of achieving a good therapeutic alliance, to HCPs, patients and the broader healthcare system.

A strong alliance really matters

Research literature highlights the value of positive interactions that support HCPs to overcome patient challenges; knowledge by itself is not enough to change patient behavior. Shared decision making between the HCP and patient is a vital component to achieving treatment goals. Furthermore, this approach can help with building a bond founded on confidence, trust and empathy.

Exploring the key components of patient-centred care

This paper examines how a successful HCP-patient alliance can be built, using a biopsychosocial approach that incorporates physical, behavioral, emotional and cognitive care. It also includes an example of a discussion guide developed by Atlantis Healthcare to facilitate and support HCPs to address patient needs.

Insightful perspectives from Atlantis Healthcare clinical staff uncover key factors to achieving an effective therapeutic alliance. These include the provision of tools allowing patients to self-manage effectively and the appropriate positioning of materials for the patient journey. Additionally, training is essential to ensure HCPs are adequately resourced to support patients across all domains of care and to enhance the patient relationship.

Lucy Ashworth, Health Psychology Specialist and lead author for the paper said,"The alliance between patient and healthcare professional is one which plays an integral part in shaping patient outcomes."

"There are a number of factors which can influence the behavior of patients and how they think about their treatment and care. An awareness of these factors can help HCPs positively impact an individual's ability to self-manage over the long term."

To download the white paper and learn more about Atlantis Healthcare's approach to delivering best in class patient self-management solutions, visit https://atlantishealthcare.com/en-us/white-papers.

