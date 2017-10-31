ViewQwest Taps Netrounds for Active Assurance of Ultra-Fast and Reliable Network Services

LULEÅ, Sweden, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Netrounds, the leading provider of software-based active testing, monitoring, and service assurance solutions for communications service providers, today announced that ViewQwest has selected Netrounds for enhanced end-to-end network performance visibility and continuous, real time active monitoring of critical business and consumer services.

ViewQwest is an information and communications technology company providing premium global end-to-end solutions and various managed services. It is the only Internet Service Provider in Singapore to deploy latency-based routing technology, reducing latency, packet loss and jitter for its customers. ViewQwest enables their corporate customers to connect offices around the world with ease via established Points-of-Presence across the globe.

"At ViewQwest, our focus is on providing our customers, who have extremely high service quality requirements, with the fastest speeds and lowest latency available on the market," said Vignesa Moorthy, CEO of ViewQwest. "With Netrounds, we have gained a better view into our network and can better fulfill our promise to provide our customers with the most reliable network performance through active testing and monitoring. We are also able to automate many previously manual tasks to speed up both delivery of new services to our customers, as well as troubleshooting and resolution of any potential problems that we are alerted to by Netrounds in real time."

"ViewQwest is taking full advantage of Netrounds' capabilities to actively test and monitor latency-sensitive network services across multiple network locations and layers. We are proud to be assisting ViewQwest in maintaining their position as an innovative provider who is challenging the network performance status quo for corporate connectivity," said Mats Nordlund, CEO and co-founder of Netrounds.

About Netrounds

Netrounds is an active network analytics solution provider for physical, hybrid and virtual networks. Netrounds' programmable, software-based test, service assurance and monitoring capabilities enable telecom operators and service providers to enhance the end user experience of IP-based services such as Internet, TV, voice and other quality-demanding business services. Netrounds solutions are used by more than 250 network operators, service providers and enterprises worldwide and its headquarters in Luleå,Sweden, with offices inBoston,Massachusetts andStockholm,Sweden. For further information, please visithttps://www.netrounds.com/.

About ViewQwest

ViewQwest is an information and communications technology company that provides premium communications services. We are dedicated to providing superior speeds on a high performance network and fanatical customer service. ViewQwest offers tailored solutions to businesses including dedicated and broadband Internet access globally, layer 2 Ethernet connectivity solutions, managed security services, data center services and other various managed services.

ViewQwest today counts many Fortune 500 corporations and Top 500 Small and Medium Enterprises in the South East Asia region as our customers.