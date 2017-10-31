MAGNUM FC Girl Power, Learn to Defend Yourself

ROME, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

During the Rome Film Festival, MAGNUM FC launches Girl Power, aimed at making the women of today and tomorrow stronger, more sure of themselves and aware, thanks to techniques of self-defense.

Every day until November 5, in the Cinema Gift Room at the Sina Bernini Bristol Hotel, there will be an info point about this initiative. Celebrities can have a trial lesson with the great MMA champion Michele Verginelli, "Iron Mike", Brand Ambassador of Magnum FC. Moreover, Magnum FC Girl Power supports Michelle Hunziker and Giulia Bongiorno's, Doppia Difesa Onlus, a non-profit presenting "Uccisa in attesa di giudizio", a short about violence against women.

"Magnum FC is the most important Italian Promoter of contact sports. The only sport Promotion where management is dominated by women, flanked by select, quality men. Something rare in these sports, like in other businesses for that matter," says Patrizia Marin, CEO of Magnum FC.

"More and more young girls and adult women are developing a passion for these sports; in our gyms, they are practicing sports that bring together physical training with the deep values of martial arts," continues Max Baggio, a partner of Magnum FC. "Disciplines that increase self-awareness, self-respect, physical and mental strength, helping us defend ourselves, making it easier to denounce abuse and violence, with a network of friendships that these disciplines enhance," adds Bruno Verdirosi, Stuntman and Personal Trainer, creator of a circuit of workout centers, Magnum FC Gym, featuring a specific Girl Power program.

"At Magnum FC, we have a first-rate internationally renowned fighter, Micol Di Segni, winner of Magnum FC 2 in Rome, currently preparing for Magnum FC 3 in Bucharest," continues Patrizia Marin. "There are also many unexpected areas where young women are managing things. The director of the locker rooms before matches, and the many athletes ready to compete with all their adrenaline and testosterone, is the Sardinian Muay Thai champion, Sara Donghi. Our great promise is Michela Verginelli, teenage daughter of Michele Verginelli, a young girl of our times, beautiful, digital and strong!"

Magnum FC Girl Power aims to sensitize gyms to give self-defense courses inspired by MMA techniques specifically conceived of for women, recreating risky situations such as travel on trains and subways, isolated places, aggression in the home, thus making all women stronger and more aware in a world where human fragility reigns.

