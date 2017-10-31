NNIT A/S: NNIT A/S: NNIT wins five-year international infrastructure outsourcing agreement with global life science company

Press release

NNIT wins five-year international infrastructure outsourcing agreement with global life science company.

NNIT reaches important international life sciences milestone signing a five-year infrastructure agreement with Swiss Lonza, a leading supplier of products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech and healthcare industry.The agreement was included in the H1 financial statement, released August 16, 2017.

The new contract with Lonza Group is NNIT's first international infrastructure outsourcing agreement in the life science industry segment outside Denmark.

The Lonza IT operations cover 50 major manufacturing sites and R&D facilities and 14,000 full-time employees worldwide across approx. 90 sites in more than 30 countries.

The agreement covers global services including support and maintenance of Lonza Group's global IT infrastructure.

The infrastructure outsourcing agreement covers remote management of two datacentres in Switzerland, LAN and remote Server & Storage globally with an option to gradually move to NNIT datacentres when procuring new services.

The estimated value of the five-year contract will reach a lower double-digit DKKm amount.

Copenhagen, October 31 2017 - NNIT, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, announces that it has signed its first global infrastructure outsourcing agreement within the international life science industry segment.

The agreement covers global services including support and maintenance of the global IT infrastructure for Lonza, one of the world's leading and most-trusted pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets' suppliers.

"Signing with Lonza marks an important milestone in NNIT's vision of becoming a trusted provider of regulated IT for life sciences worldwide," says Per Kogut, CEO at NNIT. He continues: "We are proud to outmatch major IT-infrastructure outsourcing competitors and realizing our strategic ambition."

Lonza has more than 50 major manufacturing and R&D facilities and 14,000 full-time employees worldwide across 90 sites in 30 countries. Following the closing of the Capsugel acquisition, Lonza further strengthened its position as one of the world's leading and most-trusted suppliers to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets.

"In NNIT we have found a partner with a strong legacy in life sciences who acknowledges the requirements for critical infrastructure and understands what it takes to comply. We are particularly impressed with NNIT's GxP validated setup and the full stack of services," explains Ernst Hutter, Head of Corporate IT Infrastructure Services at Lonza.

The infrastructure outsourcing agreement covers remote management of two datacentres in Switzerland, and Lonza has the option to gradually move to NNIT datacentres when procuring new services. Furthermore, NNIT will manage all remote LAN and servers & storage globally, including 13 production sites with GxP (good Quality Practice guidelines) requirements.

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of September 30, 2017, NNIT A/S had 2,999 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com (http://www.nnit.com).

About Lonza

Following the closing of the Capsugel acquisition, Lonza further strengthened its position as one of the world's leading and most-trusted suppliers to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. Lonza harnesses science and technology to create products that support safer and healthier living and that enhance the overall quality of life.

An integrated solutions provider serving the healthcare continuum, Lonza offers products and services from the custom development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients to innovative dosage forms for the pharma and consumer health and nutrition industries. In addition to drinking water sanitizers, nutraceuticals, antidandruff agents and other personal care ingredients, the company provides agricultural products, advanced coatings and composites and microbial control solutions that combat dangerous viruses, bacteria and other pathogens.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with more than 50 major manufacturing and R&D facilities and nearly 14,000 full-time employees worldwide. Further information can be found at www.lonza.com (http://www.lonza.com).

Further information

Helga Heyn, NNIT Communications, +45 30 77 81 41, hhey@nnit.com (mailto:hhey@nnit.com)

NNIT wins infrastructure outsourcing agreement with global life science company (http://hugin.info/163771/R/2145310/822589.pdf)



