

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) recommended Sang-hoon Lee as its next board chairman and announced changes at the top of its three main divisions.



The company noted that Lee will leave the role of chief financial officer to become chairman, the first time the company has split the chairman and chief executive officer duties.



Samsung said, 'President Sang-Hoon (SH) Lee will leave his position as CFO, effective immediately. Mr. Lee has been recommended by outside Board members to be Chairman of the Board and succeed Mr. Kwon next March. This would mark the first time that the Company will separate the Chairman of the Board and the CEO roles.'



The executive changes come as de facto chief Jay Y. Lee appeals his prison sentence for corruption and patriarch Lee Kun-hee remains hospitalized.



The Company noted that it will maintain the current three co-CEO management structure. All new appointments will be effective immediately.



Presidents Kinam Kim, Hyunsuk (HS) Kim, and Dongjin (DJ) Koh will succeed Vice Chairman Oh-Hyun Kwon, Presidents Boo-Keun Yoon and Jong-Kyun Shin, respectively, as heads of Device Solutions, Consumer Electronics CE, and IT & Mobile Communications IM Divisions.



Shin and Yoon offered to resign while Kwon earlier this month announced his retirement.



At the next AGM in March 2018, the three new Division heads as well as Mr. Lee will join the Board of Directors. Messrs. Kwon, Yoon and Shin will remain as members of the Board until then, the company said.



Earlier today, Samsung reported that its operating profit for the third-quarter was 14.53 trillion Korean won, an increase of 9.33 trillion won from last year's 5.20 trillion won. The company will increase annual dividends in 2017 by 20 percent, which will be followed by a 100 percent rise in dividends in 2018. The 2019 and 2020 dividends will be kept at the same level with 2018.



