GFSI Launches its Global Markets Awards 2018; Celebrates Successes in Food Safety Capability Building

PARIS, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Markets Awards 2018. For this second edition, the Awards will recognise companies from across the globe that have leveraged GFSI's Global Markets Programme in an exemplary way on their journey towards a world-class food safety system. Award recipients will be honoured on stage at GFSI's Global Food Safety Conference and benefit from travel and attendance for the full conference and Discovery Tours, taking place in Tokyo, Japan from 5th to 8th March 2018.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160614/379055LOGO )



The Journey towards Safe Food for Consumers Everywhere

The GFSI Global Markets Awards are a unique opportunity to highlight the efforts of food operations to scale up their capabilities to produce safe food, in line with the GFSI vision of safe food for consumers everywhere .

GFSI's Global Markets Programme sets out how companies who lack or have underdeveloped food safety systems can meet the challenge of providing safe food, reducing hazards in global food supply chains and working towards market access. It provides an unaccredited entry point for these companies with its step-by-step programme designed to build capacity within production and manufacturing operations, and implement a routine of continuous improvement.

Recognising Food and Beverage Companies from Around the World

Food companies, farms or facilities can apply by demonstrating their food safety journey and illustrating their use of the Global Markets Programme to create an enabling environment for safer food.

The Awards intend to reflect the geographic diversity of the Global Markets Programme implementation, with categories for Africa, Asia, Latin America and the rest of the world, as well as one category for the host country of the Global Food Safety Conference 2018.

Panels Made Up of Notable Food Safety Experts and Academics

A Steering Committee and Selection Committee have been formed for the 2018 edition of the Awards, composed of experts from diverse backgrounds, with representatives from both the public and private sector and spanning four continents. The Selection Committee is chaired by Mike Taylor, former commissioner to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Over the past months, the Steering Committee developed the application requirements and scoring criteria, paying special attention to inclusivity and diversity.

GFSI is pleased to partner with greenfence, who is generously sponsoring these significant awards for the second year running.

Awards applications close on Friday 1st December 2017 at 6.00pm Central European time. To learn more and apply, visit http://awards.mygfsi.com/

Contact: l.prevert@theconsumergoodsforum.com