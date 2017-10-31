

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian stocks fell on Tuesday as China's official manufacturing PMI for October missed economists' expectations and the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady, as widely expected.



China's Shanghai Composite index closed marginally higher at 3,393.34 after an official survey showed China's manufacturing sector growth softened more than expected in October largely due to weak new orders. The manufacturing PMI fell to 51.6 from 52.4 in September.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally lower in late trade, extending losses for a second consecutive session.



Japanese shares ended on a flat note as the dollar dipped versus the yen and preliminary figures showed Japan's industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent month-over-month in September, reversing a 2.0 percent rise in August.



A separate report revealed that the country's jobless rate held steady for the third straight month in September, in line with expectations.



The Nikkei average closed marginally lower at 22,011.61, while the broader Topix index shed 0.28 percent to end at 1,765.96. At the end of a two-day policy meeting, the Bank of Japan today kept its monetary stimulus program unchanged, while slashing its inflation forecasts.



SoftBank shares slumped 4.6 percent in the wake of reports that the company plans to call off talks to merge its Sprint Corp. unit with T-Mobile U.S. amid failure to agree on ownership of the combined entity.



Mitsubishi Electric Corp dropped 1.5 percent after declaring its second-quarter results. Banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui ended down 2.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.



Australian shares erased early gains to end a tad lower, dragged down by banks and miners. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 10.10 points or 0.17 percent to 5,909, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 7.30 points or 0.12 percent lower at 5,976.40.



The big four banks fell between 0.4 percent and 0.9 percent. Lower iron ore prices weighed on miners, with Rio Tinto losing 0.8 percent and smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group tumbling 2.1 percent.



BHP Billiton eased 0.3 percent after saying a Brazilian court has extended the deadline for negotiating a settlement of public civil claims over the November 2015 Samarco fatal dam disaster to November 16, 2017.



Gold miner Evolution rallied 2.2 percent after gold prices rose overnight. Grocery chain Woolworths advanced 2.3 percent after it reported a 3.7 percent growth in first-quarter sales.



Woodside Petroleum climbed 1.6 percent after Brent oil prices closed above $60 a barrel on Monday amid hopes for output-cut extension. Origin Energy declined half a percent despite reporting a 58 percent jump in its September quarter oil and gas revenue.



Seoul shares rallied to close at fresh record highs after South Korea and China agreed to hold talks on the sidelines of next week's APEC summit in a bid to normalize relations that have been strained by a year-long standoff over the U.S. defense missile system. The benchmark Kospi jumped 21.50 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 2,523.43.



South Korea's industrial production growth accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in September, preliminary data from Statistics South Korea showed today. Industrial production expanded 7.4 percent year-over-year in September, well above the 2.5 percent rise in August.



New Zealand shares closed marginally higher after the release of softer-than-expected Chinese data and sluggish business confidence data domestically.



According to ANZ Bank's monthly survey, political uncertainty saw the business confidence index falling from zero to a negative 10.1 percent in October. Ryman Healthcare led the gainers to close 1.8 percent higher at $9.30 while Sky Network Television shares fell 3.1 percent to $2.50.



Elsewhere, Indian shares were marginally higher, Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was up 0.1 percent, the Taiwan Weighted added 0.3 percent and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was rising 0.4 percent while Singapore's Straits Times index was little changed with a negative bias.



Overnight, U.S. stocks retreated from record highs as investors kept an eye on the latest developments in the investigation into Russia's role in last year's presidential election and the Bloomberg reported that House tax writers are discussing a gradual phase-in for the corporate tax-rate cut.



The Dow slid 0.4 percent, the S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite closed marginally lower.



