Automotive Robotics Market Worth $13.6 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 13.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global automotive robotics marketis expected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing adaptation of automation and robotics within the automotive industry is a major factor expected to drive the market growth.

Industrial revolutions and initiatives taken by the government regarding automation of manufacturing sectors boost the sales of automotive robots. The governments are providing tax exemptions for R&D and providing tax cut which will reduce the cost of manufacturing and improve the manufacturing opportunities in the countries rather than going for offshore manufacturing.

Articulated robots are expected to grow over the forecast period due to their flexibility and various operations that can be performed by the six axes robots. It can be used for various applications such as welding, material handling, dispensing and material removal applications and the robot has a large work envelope. Articulated robots are growing at a CAGR of 14.4% over the forecast period.

The welding application segment holds the largest share of automotive robotics market in 2016 and is expected to reach over USD 5.0 billion by 2025. Robots are being employed in different aspects of the production line due to their large work envelope. Automotive manufacturers widely used robots for spot welding in vehicles.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global automotive robotics market accounted for USD 4.34 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2017 to 2025

Articulated robot emerged as the largest segment in 2016 and is estimated to generate revenue over USD 8.50 billion by 2025

The welding market for automotive robotics is estimated to reach over USD 5.0 billion by 2025

The Asia Pacific market is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to growing adoption of automation in the manufacturing sector. The regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Small and medium sized enterprises in Europe are also adopting automation due to the initiatives taken by European union to produce affordable, easy to install and modular robots. This initiative is anticipated to act useful to the SMEs in their manufacturing process and reduce the production time and labor costs. Several manufactures such as ABB and Kuka AG have launched robotic arms and collaborative robots for SMEs.

Key players include ABB Robotics, Fanuc Corporation, Denso Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. and others dominated the market, accounting for a majority share of the overall market in 2016

Grand View Research has segmented the automotive robotics market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Automotive Robotics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Articulated Cartesian Cylindrical Polar/Spherical SCARA

Automotive Robotics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Assembly Dispensing Material Handling Welding Others

Automotive Robotics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Asia Pacific China Japan Korea Taiwan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa



