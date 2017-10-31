Itiviti Integrates ETF Data From IHS Markit in Delta One Solution

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Itiviti, a global technology provider for the capital markets industry, today announced a strategic alliance with IHS Markit, a world-leader in critical information and analytics solutions, to create a turnkey ETF solution integrating the multi-award winning Tbricks by Itiviti trading platform with SOLA, the comprehensive ETF data service from IHS Markit.

The proliferation of ETFs and related products has fueled demand from global regulators and market participants for a fully-integrated trading solution, from composition through to quoting, hedging and risk. Addressing these demands, the solution combines the flexibility and performance of the Tbricks by Itiviti trading platform with the comprehensive managed data services offering from SOLA, connecting real-time ETF and index static data to powerful pricing, trading and hedging tools.

"Providing a comprehensive, highly-automated ETF trading solution has been a key goal for us at Itiviti during 2017" said Chris Anderson, Senior Product Manager, Itiviti. "The combined solution solves a core problem for liquidity providers in today's evolving ETF landscape, empowering them to operate an ever more scalable, competitive and profitable business with confidence."

"Access to comprehensive data is key for identifying risk and opportunity in the diverse ETF marketplace," said Pierre Khemdoudi, Managing Director at IHS Markit. "Integrating SOLA's ETF datasets into the Tbricks platform offers a complete trading, risk and compliance solution for users."

Itiviti, awarded Best Capital Markets Technology Provider for the second consecutive year, and its Tbricks by Itiviti platform, awarded Technology Innovator Award for its pioneering regulatory solutions, is the first trading platform designed from the ground up for today's trading reality: built to be customized, scaled, co-located and blazingly fast. Its app-based architecture combines the tailored functionality of an in-house built system with the convenience of a third-party solution.

IHS Markit offers a comprehensive suite of ETP services which support the complete ETP lifecycle, facilitate market research, simplify risk management and fuel investment strategies. The SOLA set of products aggregates and generates crucial information, including daily portfolio composition, basket information, dividend forecasts and analytical datasets.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and expertise to forge solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 85 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

www.markit.com

About Itiviti

Itiviti is a world-leading technology provider for the capital markets industry. Trading firms, banks, brokers and institutional clients rely on Itiviti technology, solutions and expertise for streamlining their daily operations, while gaining a sustainable competitive edge in global markets.

With 13 offices and serving more than 400 clients worldwide, Itiviti has a track record of delivering innovative financial infrastructure solutions covering all asset classes, across geographies and regulatory landscapes. We offer highly adaptable platforms and solutions, enabling clients to stay ahead of competitive and regulatory challenges.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital Fund VII.

www.itiviti.com

