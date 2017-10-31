NAMSA, the world's only Medical Research Organization (MRO) that accelerates medical device development through integrated laboratory, clinical research and regulatory consulting services is pleased to announce the launch of its newly developed German language website.

The introduction of this highly-anticipated online resource will help support medical product manufacturers throughout Germany by delivering greater visibility of NAMSA's integrated medical device development solutions that are required to accelerate product development and market commercialization. This includes information regarding services provided by NAMSA's Großwallstadt, Germanyoffice andsoon-to-be-opened testing laboratory in Obernburg, Germany (Spring 2018).

"We are very excited to launch NAMSA's first ever German language website to better serve our clients. This user-friendly resource will not only support our significant growth in Germany, but will also allow global manufacturers to more easily identify a proven, single source solution for efficient, cost-effective and proven medical device development services within this quickly growing medical device market," stated Rachid Zerouali, NAMSA's Director of European Sales.

Germany, Europe's largest medical device territory, has experienced significant and increased demand in recent years for domestically-manufactured medical products. In 2016, the country exported over $13.1 billion in medical devices to the global marketplace, representing approximately 12 percent of the world's total medical product exports. Germany is the world's third largest medical device exporter behind the United States and Japan respectively and is expected to reach $40 billion as an industry in 2017 (German Advanced Medical Technology Association).

NAMSA, an international award-winning Contract Research Organization (CRO) and the world's only Medical Research Organization (MRO) has 13 global locations throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America, and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio (United States).

Medical device manufacturers seeking NAMSA's development and market access services in Germany are encouraged to visit NAMSA's website or to email the organization's testing, clinical and consulting experts at clientcare@namsa.com. NAMSA will also have medical device development representatives on-site at the MEDICA COMPAMED Conference on 13-16 November in Dusseldorf, Germany (click here for further information).

About NAMSA

NAMSA is a Medical Research Organization (MRO), accelerating medical device product development through integrated laboratory, clinical research and regulatory consulting services. Driven by our regulatory expertise, NAMSA's MRO Approach plays an important role in translational research, applying a unique combination of disciplines consulting, regulatory, preclinical, toxicology, microbiology, chemistry, clinical and quality to move clients' products through the development process, and continue to provide support through commercialization to post-market requirements anywhere in the world.

NAMSA operates 13 offices throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America, and employs over 1,000 highly-experienced laboratory, clinical and consulting Associates.

