With effect from November 1, 2017, the subscription rights in Eniro AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including November 13, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ENRO TR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010494518 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 145369 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



With effect from November 1, 2017, the paid subscription shares in Eniro AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including November 20, 2017.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ENRO BTA 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010494526 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 145370 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Eva Norling, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.