Danske Mortgage Bank Plc: Incorporation of Danske Mortgage Bank Plc registered

October 31, 2017

Incorporation of Danske Mortgage Bank Plc registered

Danske Mortgage Bank Plc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Danske Bank A/S, has been incorporated as of October 31, 2017, and the assets, liabilities and reserves of the mortgage credit banking business of Danske Bank Plc (company name Danske Bank Oyj) have been transferred by way of a partial demerger to Danske Mortgage Bank Plc.

Pekka Toivonen, M.Sc. (Tech.), has been appointed CEO of Danske Mortgage Bank Plc. He has held several senior positions within finance in the banking sector, most recently as head of ALM in Danske Bank Plc. The members of Danske Mortgage Bank Plc's Board of Directors are: Jacob Aarup-Andersen (chair), Christoffer Møllenbach, Risto Tornivaara, Anders Norrena, Tomi Dahlberg and Maisa Hyrkkänen.

Danske Mortgage Bank Plc has chosen Finland as the home member state for the purpose of its periodic disclosure obligation under the Finnish Securities Markets Act. The choice is applicable for bonds and other debt instruments that are publicly traded in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Through the demerger, the following series of existing covered bonds of, Danske Bank Plc, and the collateral relating to them have been transferred to Danske Mortgage Bank Plc:

€1,000,000,000 1.625 per cent. Covered Bonds due 2019 (ISIN: XS0834714254)

€1,000,000,000 0.25 per cent. Covered Bonds due 2020 (ISIN: XS1325648761)

€1,000,000,000 3.875 per cent. Covered Bonds due 2021 (ISIN: XS0640463062)

€1,000,000,000 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 2021 (ISIN: XS1533885981)

The effective date for the substitution of Danske Mortgage Bank Plc in place of Danske Bank Plc as issuer and principal debtor of each series of the covered bonds referred to above, and the provision of a guarantee from Danske Bank Plc in favour of the holders of such covered bonds, is October 31, 2017.

Establishing of the mortgage bank is a part of Danske Bank's plan to simplify its organization and legal structure and has no effect on the terms or conditions of Danske Bank's customers' mortgages. Danske Bank Plc will continue to manage the mortgages that have been transferred to Danske Mortgage Bank Plc and customers will continue to contact Danske Bank Plc as before in matters related to their mortgages.

Danske Mortgage Bank Plc

Contact: Anu Ilvonen, Head of MarCom in Danske Bank Finland, tel. +358 (0)10 546 8002.

