The Duchess of Cornwall Spotted Dawning the Wellness Aura at SOUKYA (Bangalore)

LONDON and DUBAI, UAE, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Her Royal Highness endorses India's integrated system of medicine

Her Royal Highness Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, wife of The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, is once again back at Dr. Issac Mathai's SOUKYA International Holistic Health Centre, Bangalore (India) with family and friends. Dr. Mathai has been a Holistic Health Consultant for the British Royal Family for more than 10 years. SOUKYA is the first of it's kind in the world, where different systems of medicine like Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Homeopathy, Yoga and Complementary therapies work under one roof, becoming a natural choice for people from over 90 nationalities.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/592772/SOUKYA.jpg )



Homeopathy is a choice of medicine for the British Royal Family for more than 100 years. Her Royal Highness Camilla's wellness journey included Homeopathy, Ayurveda, Naturopathy and a customised menu. She was served with sessions on yoga and meditation, amidst the 30 acres of lush greenery. She also visited SOUKYA's Holy Trinity Chapel on campus and planted a Plumeria.

Bangalore being the hub of Integrated Medicine, having the largest number of systems of medicine and world class institutions, is an obvious destination for health and wellness. Prince Charles and The Duchess are shortly due to meet our Honourable Prime Minister, Sri Narendra Modi in Delhi, who is a firm believer in the AYUSH systems of medicine and their benefits.



For further details, please contact:

Trigam Mukherjee

trigam@theprophets.in

+91-9731651640

