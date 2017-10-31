Hosted by customers and partners, PUG Challenge, Nov. 15-17 in Prague, offers attendees details on the latest Progress strategy and products as well as onsite training, support and collaboration from company executives, partners and end users

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) today announced that its annual user-organized conference for EMEA-based customers, partners and end users, EMEA PUG Challenge, will take place Nov. 15-17 at the Clarion Congress Hotel Prague in the Czech Republic. With 85 speakers, 66 sessions and 12 hands-on workshops, attendees will learn about the company's latest strategic initiatives, technology advancements and best practices in application development, machine learning and more. Registration is now open.

EMEA PUG Challenge is an independent event, organized by members of Progress user groups across Europe. Aimed at developers, software architects, database administrators, infrastructure specialists and business analysts, the three-day event is an opportunity for the Progress community to come together and share experiences. Individual user groups from 13 European countries including France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, UK and Ireland, will attend.

"With more than 500 registered IT professionals so far, we're expecting the largest number of attendees ever at this year's EMEA PUG Challenge in Prague. Featuring experts from the IT industry and the Progress community, the event will present IT projects, solutions to real-world problems, new technologies and many networking opportunities for anyone working with Progress technologies," said Mike Fechner, a member of the Board of EMEA PUG Challenge organization committee, and a Progress partner.

This year's keynote speakers will include:

Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress

John Ainsworth, Senior VP, Core Products, Progress

Mark Armstrong, VP and Managing Director, International Operations, EMEA and APJ, Progress

Attendees will also hear from technology experts, partners and end users on best practices for leveraging Progress technology, tips for boosting app productivity and tackling different IT challenges as well as new programming and database administration techniques. In addition, during the practical workshops, top experts will offer deep demonstrations on new innovations and Progress technology releases.

"At Progress, we are focused on investing in our core and continually strengthening what we offer to our customers and partners," said John Ainsworth, Senior VP, Core Products, Progress. "This user-driven event provides a fantastic forum for engaging with our customers and getting their feedback, as well as showing them the product directions and newest innovations from Progress that will bring increasing value to their businesses over time."

To learn more about the conference, visit http://www.pugchallenge.eu/homepage.

