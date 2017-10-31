Putting Sexuality Back In The Hands Of Women

Photographer Marcos Alberti Captures the Glowing Change in Women Before and After Orgasms

SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In a daring and bold move, Brazilian photographer, Marcos Alberti, acclaimed for last year's "3 Glasses" project on drinking alcohol in moderation, set out on a new mission to break down the barriers of female sexual well-being in his latest quest, the "O Project". Together with sexual well-being brand, Smile Makers, Alberti presented the radiant effects of women's orgasms brought like it's never been done.

Alberti captured the facial expressions of more than 20 women before, during, and after their sexual journey, while using one of Smile Makers' personal massagers. The four photos unveil the slow or, in some cases, rapid progression of each woman's facial changes as she reaches and recovers from orgasm. The headshots are fun and sexy, but tasteful, keeping everything below the waist hidden from view - even from the photographer.

The women span all ethnicities and nationalities, coming from seemingly more sexually liberated countries, such as the USA and France, to more conservative communities like China and Singapore.

The underlying message: all women deserve to be in control of their sexuality, no matter their background. Orgasms make women smile.

Commenting on the project, Fan Yang, Global Brand Manager of Smile Makers said, "Female sexuality is more often shrouded in shame and secrecy. Our partnership with Marcos allowed us to create this series to upend that social stigma around female sexuality, and encourage women to take control of their own pleasure."

Women's sexual rights have been increasingly controversial subject as of late, but Alberti and Yang hope this project will shed a new, more positive light on the topic.

"All the women who modelled were in awe of their photos, especially the final shot where they were glowing and radiant," Yang continues. "That final shot, of a strong female grinning into the camera, is exactly what we want people to see. We hope that everyone viewing this project will feel more confident about their bodies and sexuality. All it takes is one smile at a time."

Marcos Alberti also commented: "I love that we were able to speak so frankly with these women about sex and pleasure. When you approach the taboo topic of sex through the lens of humor, people start to open up and share opinions more freely, which can lead to a monumental change in people's mentality."

Click to go behind the scenes and hear stories from the women before and after their shoot:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKpZV5yTi_8

For all media questions, please contact:

Marcos ALBERTI

Photographer

marcos@marcosalberti.com.br

+55 1199 9031 263

Fan YANG

Global Brand Manager, Smile Makers

fan.yang@ramblinbrands.com

+65 8710 1967

https://smilemakerscollection.com/

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/592857/O_Project_western_woman.jpg

Video - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKpZV5yTi_8