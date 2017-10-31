Benchmark Holdings PLC Finds True Financial Consolidation, Budgeting and Planning with OneStream Software's SmartCPM' Platform

ROCHESTER, Michigan, Oct. 31,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream Software LLC , the leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the mid to large enterprise, announced another deployment of XF Cloud for financial consolidation, reporting, budgeting and forecasting with complete visibility in a unified solution.

"OneStream welcomes Benchmark Holdings to its growing list of live and successful customers," says Tom Shea, President of OneStream Software. "Benchmark required a modern CPM solution capable of addressing their core financial consolidation and planning requirements They needed complete visibility into their process and the flexibility to optimize across the enterprise. Our SmartCPM platform is anchored by a true financial engine and gave Benchmark more financial intelligence with built-in data quality, a core requirement for their growing organization."

"Benchmark was looking for a unified reporting system to meet all our key reporting and planning requirements," says Lee Bown, Group Business Systems Accountant at Benchmark Holdings PLC. "The group has grown rapidly in recent years and we had reached a point where our existing financial reporting systems were not performing optimally. We knew our initial focus would be on consolidation and OneStream's functionality in this area was a real differentiator in our selection process as it provides true financial consolidation capability and not just straight aggregation like many other tools. The OneStream platform has improved our month-end reporting, foreign exchange analysis and accountability of financial information. We are looking forward to leveraging the significant capabilities of OneStream to support additional data collections in the future."

