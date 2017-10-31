World-Renowned Greenbuild International Conference to be Held in Europe in 2018

Sustainability leaders and professionals to converge in Berlin for Greenbuild conference dedicated to green building

BERLIN, Germany, Oct. 31,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), creators of the LEED green building rating system, and Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), announced that Greenbuild, the world renowned green building conference will be held in Europe in April 2018. The event will be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Berlin from 17-18 April and the call for proposals is now open at greenbuild.usgbc.org/europe.

Founded in 2002, Greenbuild brings together industry leaders, experts and frontline professionals dedicated to sustainable building, making it the ideal space to learn about groundbreaking green building products, services and technologies. Greenbuild offers two groundbreaking days of U.S. and international speakers, invaluable networking opportunities, industry showcases and workshops on the LEED green building program.

"The green building movement is driven by passionate individuals who are dedicated to creating healthier, more sustainable communities," said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC and GBCI. "There is no better place than Greenbuild to bring these passionate green building leaders together. Greenbuild Europe is an opportunity for us to come together and explore new opportunities to create a more sustainable built environment throughout the region."

The 2017 Greenbuild conference will be held in Boston, Mass. with more than 20,000 attendees expected and 500 exhibiting companies. Greenbuild also expanded to India and China this year.

With demand for green building expected to double every three years according to the World Green Building Trends 2016 SmartMarket Report, Greenbuild's expansion increases access to green business tools and resources and encourages discussion around some of today's toughest environmental issues.

GBCI, the certification body for LEED and other sustainability systems globally, will play a key role in the conference having recently announced its expansion in the region. GBCI opened its first European office in Munich in April to help facilitate its array of green business rating systems and professional credentials, which include LEED, the PEER standard for power systems, the WELL building standard, the Sustainable Sites Initiative (SITES), Parksmart, TRUE Zero Waste, the Investor Confidence Project (ICP) for energy efficiency retrofits, and the GRESB benchmark, which is used by institutional investors to improve the sustainability performance of the global property sector.

"For decades, the European building community has been among the greenest, continually raising the bar on sustainability," said Kay Killmann, managing director, GBCI Europe. "With Greenbuild coming to Europe, we will finally have a platform that brings regional players together."

The world's green building market has become a trillion-dollar industry, a surge that has led to a corresponding increase in the scope and size of the green building materials market, which is expected to reach $234 billion by 2019. In Europe, currently, there are more than 5,200 LEED registered and certified projects, comprising more than 147 million gross square meters of space, and more than 2,500 LEED professionals.

U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC)

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is a nonprofit organization committed to a prosperous and sustainable future for our planet through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its global network of member and partner organizations; LEED green building rating system and performance platform; robust educational offerings and professional credentials; the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo; and advocacy in support of public policies that encourage and enable green buildings and communities.

Greenbuild

Greenbuild is the world renowned conference dedicated to green building. Founded in 2002, Greenbuild brings together industry leaders, experts and frontline professionals dedicated to sustainable building, making it the ideal space to learn about groundbreaking green building products, services and technologies. Greenbuild offers two groundbreaking days of keynote & master speakers, invaluable networking opportunities, educational sessions, industry showcases, green building tours, and workshops on the LEED green building program. For more information: greenbuild.usgbc.org.

GBCI

Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) is the premier organization independently recognizing excellence in green business industry performance and practice globally. With locations in the U.S., Europe and India, GBCI supports project teams and professionals in over 160 countries. GBCI.org.



Media Contact

Sarah Stanley

SStanley@usgbc.org