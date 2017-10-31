NumberNagar Launches Franchise Opportunities Across Bengaluru

BANGALORE, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NumberNagar a premier Innovation in Experiential Learning (Maths, Sciences, English) Solution is offering franchise opportunities all over the city of Bengaluru. NumberNagaris a specially designed experiential learning solution for children of ages 6 to 14 with the objective of making learning contextual, engaging and enjoyable.

Significance of innovation in school education:

Children have an immense capacity of independent learning, fueled mainly by their insatiable curiosity. Their independent learning is intrinsically holistic and integrated in nature. As they grow and enter the formal education system, learning processes become more structured and at the same time more and more unidimensional.

While structure and guidance are essential in a formal set-up, prudence is required to preserve the fundamental purpose of learning and design methodologies that further the purpose. The National Curriculum Framework (2005) has set the following guiding principles

Connecting knowledge to life outside the school

Ensuring that learning is shifted away from rote methods

Enriching the curriculum to provide for overall development of children rather than remain textbook centric

Making examinations more flexible and integrated into classroom life

Nurturing an over-riding identity informed by caring concerns within the democratic polity of the country

On careful observation of the current scenario of school education in India, one can realise that there is still a long way to go to fully achieve these principles.

"Someone asked me in an interview, 'what is the one thing that the current Indian Government can do?' I said, 'if they solve the problem of education for children, they will never be forgotten in Indian history'," stated Bharat Ratna Prof. C N R Rao, as said to Mr. Sriraghavan - Co-founder NumberNagar/i>, in an interview.

One significant step towards achieving holistic development of a learner is to actively put the learner at the centre of the learning process and delegate the teacher to guide and facilitate learning. Also, most learning environments involve groups of children with different abilities, skills, interests and learning styles. To address such diverse groups of learners, it is of paramount importance for teachers, instructors and school leaders to gain awareness of and actively implement differentiated instruction. It is also of great importance to understand that every child is a unique combination of Multiple Intelligences. Therefore, learning environments need to cater to childrens' diversified intelligence matrices.

Offerings:

The NumberNagarafter-school programme offers holistic and integrated learning opportunities through a unique combination of creative learning space and differentiated facilitation methodology. This programme has been designed based on the principle of 5C'. The 5C' learning cycle begins with Curiosity - where the urge to learn is kindled. This curiosity when followed by appropriate guidance through instruction, activities, understanding and application provides Clarity. Clarity across multiple concepts and subjects leads to Connectivity amongst concepts, topics and subjects. When all these are successfully accomplished, Communication of one's understanding effectively completes the learning cycle. When the above 4Cs are achieved continuously and consistently it leads to Competence. Although not necessarily sequential, these 5C's lay the foundation for learning.

NumberNagarachieves this learning environment by providing a creative and exploratory learning space and personalized facilitation suited to individual learner needs. The non-restrictive space provides freedom of movement and exploration to children. The learning curriculum is mapped to what each student learns in their school, the enhancement is provided in the customised methodology backed by 5C'. Each learner is provided with customised session plans and assessment based on their primary intelligence, their current cognitive levels and their interest towards various subjects. Currently these programmes run for Maths, Sciences and English.

This is what independent observers from across the world have to say about NumberNagar

"I continue to be impressed with these accomplishments at NumberNagar Education is the only way forward for India."

- Dr. Rudy Luck, Associate Professor, Michigan Tech, USA.

"I am pleased with the development of NumberNagar I always thought what you were doing is excellent."

- Dr. Simon Gage, Director, Edinburgh International Science Festival, UK.

NumberNagarafter-school programme has been effectively running at NumberNagarFranchise centre at Gubbalala, near Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru, for more thantwo years. Through this path-breaking learning programme, NumberNagarhas touched the lives of more than 100 families in the community and continues to provide relentless service to learners of various needs. The programme has created a strong inclusive community in the neighbourhood for appreciation of bespoke learning experiences. Students, siblings and families return year after year to immerse themselves in this unique learning experience.

Experience at NumberNagar

This is what happy parents have to say about the programme:

"I could see ocean of difference in my son within couple of months. Best part of NumberNagar sessions is, that they are stimulatingand interactive. Which increases creativity and curiosity in little minds. Unlike regular classes whose main focus will be just on academics. If a student is made to learn through his own creativity & curiosity, there will be no question of stress or fear. Students get the true joy of learning. If something is fun for kids, they will put their heartand soul in that. Same thing is happening with our son. He received very good annual review comments from his teachers at school after joining NumberNagar." - Suma D.S.

"My son used to find maths very difficult. After attending classes in NumberNagar he has started liking maths. Academically also his performance has improved. Over al I am happy with the classes."- Sindhu Vinod.

"My 6-year-old daughter loves to spend time here. My daughter likes numbers and English. Why not pursue it as a hobby or interest? I think it's a great place to discover joy of math before exams make it a chore or to rediscover the joy." - Chitra Puranik Kuve.

With steady increase in the number of happy customers, NumberNagaris now looking forward to expand Franchise opportunities all over Bengaluru and invites inspired individuals to take up the cause of Educational Entrepreneurship. To know more about the opportunity, please visit http://numbernagar.com/index.php/solutions/franchise-program

About NumberNagar

NumberNagaris an Innovation in Experiential learning (Maths, Sciences, English), for children of age 6 to 14. Objective is to make learning contextual, engaging and enjoyable.

NumberNagaroffers the following, based on proprietary 5C' methodology, across curricula.

- Creative Learning Space (Connect learning to real life)

- Unique Concept Kits (Clarity of concepts)

- Comprehensive Teacher Training (Fine-tune teacher's knowledge and skill sets)

- Customised Assessment (Validate Competence)

For its innovation, NumberNagarhas received Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) from Government of India and is an IDA (India Didactics Association) award winner in 2015. NumberNagaris established in India with 75+ school engagements.

