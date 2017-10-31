SimCorp will publish its Q3 2017 interim report to NASDAQ Copenhagen on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at around 8:00 am (CET).



SimCorp's Executive Management Board will present the report at a conference call the same day at 2:00 pm (CET). Please use any of the following phone numbers to dial in to the conference call:



From Denmark: +45 3271 1658 From USA: +1 646 254 3365 From other countries: +44(0)20 3427 1908 Pin code to access the call: 9169767



At the end of the presentation there will be a Q&A session.



It will also be possible to follow a live audio webcast of the call via this link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/u9ou62rp.



The powerpoint presentation will be available prior to the conference call via SimCorp's website http://www.simcorp.com/en/about/investor/presentations-and-events/quarterly-and- annual-investor-meetings.



SimCorp A/S