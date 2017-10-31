Ferronordic Machines AB will as from November 1, 2017, have a new industry classification. Please see details below.



Instrument details:



Short Name: FNM ---------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0005468717 ---------------------------- Order Book ID: 145193 ----------------------------



ICB Classification:



Industry code: 2000 Industrials --------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 2700 Industrial Goods & Services ---------------------------------------------------





For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.