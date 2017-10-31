Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



2017-10-31 / 10:00

Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed:



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of

disclosure / German: November 09, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 09, 2017 German: http://www.telekom.com/17QIII

English: http://www.telekom.com/17Q3



Language: English

Company: Deutsche Telekom AG

Friedrich Ebert Allee 140

53113 Bonn

Germany

Internet: www.telekom.com



