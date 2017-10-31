Rear-Seat Infotainment Market to Witness Enhanced Demand From Automotive Industries Till 2021: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Rear-seat Infotainment Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the Scope, Product Types and its Applications are increasing across the globe. Rear-seat Infotainment is a part of the automotive infotainment system, which is observing increasing acceptance in the automotive market. The Rear-seat Infotainment market is determined by numerous factors, which comprise the augmented practice of smartphones and tablets (in the car), innovations in the OS market, and overview of infotainment in mid-segment vehicles.

Rear-seat Infotainment systems permit passengers sitting in the rearmost side of the vehicle to regulate video or audio sources discussing their predilections from their places. Along with entertainment, this system also gives information concerning the vehicle, connectivity, and navigation. The summary of the smartphone-mirroring technology will help in the steady growth of this market during the forecast period.

Rear-seat Infotainment Market is segmented, By Vehicle Type into Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, and Passenger Cars. Rear-seat Infotainment Market is segmented, By Technology Types into Navigation Systems, Terrestrial Digital Audio Broadcasting (t-dab) Digital Radio, Satellite Digital Audio Broadcasting (s-dab) Satellite Radio. Rear-seat Infotainment Market is segmented, By Operating Systems into Microsoft, ONQ, Linux.

Access 127 page research report with TOC on "Global Rear-seat Infotainment Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-rear-seat-infotainment-2016

The Linux system is the open-source OS in the automotive infotainment OS market and witnessing a considerable application due to the need for making car infotainment system like smartphones. Rear-seat Infotainment Market is segmented, By End Users into Aftermarket, OEMs.

Rear-seat Infotainment Market is segmented, By geography into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe). Rear-seat Infotainment Market Key Players include Aisin Seiki, Apple, Airbiquity, Audi, BMW, Clarion, CSR, Garmin, Intel, Fujitsu, Ten, TomTom International, JVCKENWOOD, Nuance Communications Mitsubishi Electric, MapmyIndia, Microsoft, NEXTBASE, Parrot, and Robert Bosch.

