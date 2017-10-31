

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were little changed on Tuesday as corporate earnings results proved to be a mixed bag and investors looked ahead to key central bank policy decisions from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England due this week.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,495 in late opening deals after closing little changed with a negative bias in the previous session.



Plane maker Airbus rallied 2.3 percent after reaffirming its 2017 guidance.



BNP Paribas tumbled 3.3 percent after the lender posted lower trading revenues in the third quarter.



Pharmaceutical firm Eurofins lost nearly 3 percent on equity dilution worries.



In economic releases, the French economy expanded 0.5 percent sequentially in the third quarter, in line with expectations, but slightly slower than the revised 0.6 percent expansion posted in the second quarter, official data showed.



A gauge of consumer spending increased in September after falling in the previous month, while consumer price inflation rose to 1.1 percent in October from 1 percent in September on higher food prices.



