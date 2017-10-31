

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose modestly on Tuesday after oil giant BP reported a 9.2 percent increase in third-quarter earnings and announced it would launch a share buyback.



Its shares were up 3.5 percent while the benchmark FTSE 100 was up 27 points or 0.37 percent at 7,515 in late opening deals.



WPP shares rose about 1 percent despite the advertising giant lowering its full-year earnings forecasts, saying firms are reducing advertising spend.



Budget airline Ryanair Holdings jumped 5.2 percent. The company maintained its full-year profit guidance after reporting an 11 percent increase in first-half profit.



Specialty chemicals firm Croda climbed 3.5 percent after a good performance across all three businesses in the third quarter.



Packaging company DS Smith advanced 1.5 percent after it delivered first-half trading results in line with expectations.



On the flip side, pumps specialist Weir Group fell more than 5 percent after a profit warning.



