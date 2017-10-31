

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit increased notably in September from a year ago, as imports grew much faster than exports, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.



The trade deficit rose to $8.14 billion in September from $4.4 billion in the corresponding month last year. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



Exports climbed 8.7 percent year-over-year in September and imports surged by 30.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, exports deceased a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 5.0 percent in September, while imports grew by 10.5 percent.



