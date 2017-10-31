

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of BP Plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) were gaining around 4 percent in the morning trading in London after the British energy giant reported Tuesday higher underlying replacement cost profit in its third quarter, above market estimates. The results were benefited by Downstream underlying earnings, which were the highest for five years, despite weak upstream results. Sales and revenues climbed from last year.



Further, BP said it will recommence a share buyback programme in the fourth quarter, intended to offset the ongoing dilutive effect of scrip dividends over time.



Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary said, 'We have made strong progress this year in adjusting to the lower oil price environment and have now brought our finances, including the full dividend, back into organic balance at an oil price just below $50 a barrel. Given the momentum we see across our businesses and our confidence in the outlook for the group's finances, we will be recommencing a share buyback programme this quarter. We intend to offset the ongoing dilution from the scrip dividend over time.'



Looking ahead, for upstream business, the company expects sequentially higher production in its fourth quarter, reflecting the continued ramp-up of major projects and recovery from seasonal turnaround and maintenance activities.



While industry refining margins have remained robust coming into the fourth quarter, we



For downstream, the company expects a normal seasonal decline compared with the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, we also expect a higher level of turnaround activity.



In its third quarter, replacement cost or RC profit attributable to BP shareholders for the third quarter declined to $1.379 billion from last year's $1.661 billion. RC profit per share was 6.98 cents, down from 8.82 cents last year.



RC profit per ADS was $0.42, compared to $0.53 a year ago.



Profit before taxation was $2.96 billion, higher than $1.33 billion last year. Profit for the period attributable to BP shareholders was $1.769 billion, higher than $1.620 billion a year ago.



Underlying replacement cost profit for the third quarter was $1.87 billion, compared to $933 million last year.



Underlying RC profit per share was 9.44 cents, compared to 4.96 cents last year. Underlying RC profit per ADS was $0.57, compared to $0.30 a year ago.



Upstream RC profit declined from last year to $1.24 billion, while Downstream RC profit surged to $2.18 billion from prior year's $978 million, driven by higher refining and fuels marketing results.



Sales and other operating revenues for the quarter climbed to $60.02 billion from $47.05 billion last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.48 per share on revenues of $49.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Group oil and gas production in the third quarter averaged 3.6 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, 14 percent higher than in 2016.



Upstream production for the quarter was 2,462mboe/d, 16.3 percent higher than last year. Underlying production increased by 10.9 percent, due to the ramp-up of major projects.



Further, BP announced a quarterly unchanged dividend of 100 cents per ordinary share or $0.600 per ADS, which is expected to be paid on December 21.



The company said around $4.5 billion in disposal proceeds are expected for full year 2017, with $1.0 billion received in first nine months.



In London, BP shares were trading at 519.20 pence, up 3.51 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX