The University of Law Appoints new Pro Vice Chancellor -External

LONDON, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The University of Law (ULaw) is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Crisp as its new Pro Vice Chancellor -External. Peter will take up his post at the University on 2nd January 2018, joining the executive management team led by Vice-Chancellor & CEO Professor Andrea Nollent.

Peter is a barrister specialising in property and is a King's College London alumnus. He began his teaching career as a tutor at BPP in 1997, going on to serve as Dean and CEO of BPP University's law school from 2003 to 2017.

This continued investment in senior management and leadership reflects ULaw's strategy of growth and innovation in sector leading legal and business education. The University was recently awarded Gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) and has seen a significant increase in recruitment across its portfolio. In his new role, Peter will lead the university's activity with a range of external clients, partners, and law firms.

Peter will join the two existing Pro Vice Chancellors for Academic and International Development, and the wider Executive Board. He will lead the University's highly respected business development and client relationship teams.

Reflecting on his appointment, Peter said: "This is a very exciting time for me to join ULaw, and I am very much looking forward to embracing the opportunities of the role as the University continues to go from strength to strength.

"I am pleased to be beginning this new chapter in my career, and I hope to make a valuable contribution to the University's continued growth and success."

Vice-Chancellor & CEO Professor Andrea Nollent said: "I am delighted to welcome Peter to the University of Law. The future changes to legal qualifications offer many opportunities for innovation and enhancement. The University will continue to drive new initiatives in the sector with a clear focus on delivering excellence to our clients, our law firm partners, and our students.

"This is a very important role for us in terms of external strategy and, with his extensive skills and experience, I look forward to Peter building further our reputation and success."

About The University of Law

The University of Law is the UK's longest-established specialist provider of legal education and training in the UK, with campuses in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Chester, Guildford, Manchester and Leeds, as well as at The University of Exeter and The University of Reading.Previously The College of Law, it was granted university status in November 2012.

The University of Law's market-leading Employability Service gives students access to work experience, pro bono opportunities and legal vacancies as soon as they accept their place. The result is excellent employability statistics: 96% of its full-time Legal Practice Course (LPC) students gained employment in 2016 after finishing their course while 91% of undergraduate students achieved the same.

In 2017, The University of Law was awarded a gold ranking in the Government-led Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF). The panel judged that ULaw delivers consistently outstanding teaching, learning and outcomes for its students and was assessed to be of the highest quality found in the UK.

For more information, visit http://www.law.ac.uk.