EQS-News / 31/10/2017 / 17:28 UTC+8 *Kerry Logistics Garnered Bloomberg Businessweek - Listed Enterprises of the Year Award for the Second Consecutive Year* Hong Kong, 31 October 2017 Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics'; Stock Code 636.HK) was named a winner of the Listed Enterprises of the Year 2017 (the 'Award') by Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition for the second year running in recognition for its outstanding performance. Kerry Logistics is the only logistics company to receive this esteemed title. Organised by Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition, an influential financial publication, the Award presentation ceremony was joined and supported by senior representatives of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies, The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers, The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and InvestHK. Eighteen winners were selected by an independent panel of judges based on analytics from Bloomberg Terminal and a multitude of criteria in respect of company performance, corporate governance, investor relations, innovative strategies, and community engagement. "We are excited to receive this prestigious award for the second year in a row," Gary So, Deputy Managing Director of Kerry Logistics, said at the Award ceremony. "The pursuit of excellence and the commitment to offering best-in-class supply chain solutions have always been a promise we squarely adhere to. We are thankful to the distinguished judges for acknowledging our continuous effort. Going forward, we will continue to further strengthen our unique strategic position as an Asia specialist supported by a global network." Kerry Logistics strives to deliver solid results and continued growth through its comprehensive global network, highly customised supply chain solutions, as well as a diversified business portfolio across a wide spectrum of verticals. With the right team mix and can-do corporate spirit, Kerry Logistics is committed to creating real value for its people, customers and shareholders, in a professional and socially responsible manner. / Gary So, Deputy Managing Director of Kerry Logistics (left), receives the Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition - Listed Enterprises of the Year 2017 -End- *About Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition* The Chinese edition of Bloomberg Businessweek was first launched in 2011 in simplified Chinese version in Mainland China, then in mid-2013 in traditional Chinese version in Hong Kong and Taiwan. The biweekly magazine is built on the agreement between Bloomberg LP in New York and Hong Kong-listed Modern Media. The two Chinese editions have a total audited circulation of more than 400,000 copies per issue across the Straits. *About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 636.HK)* Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. It currently has more than 1,000 service points in 51 countries and territories, and is managing 48 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2017-2018. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NXIBUBKFJE [1] Document title: Kerry Logistics Garnered Bloomberg Businessweek - Listed Enterprises of the Year Award for the Second Consecutive Year 31/10/2017 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=25560737af3522c18541e628064687a0&application_id=623901&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

