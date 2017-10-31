PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Tall Trees LED Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Light Engine Design Corp (OTC PINK: TLED), and an industry leader in the design of advanced light engines and fixtures for frequency-specific applications. TLED will research the relationships between full-spectrum LED technologies and the expression of medically-relevant phytocannabinoids. TLED's research monitors the controlled production of therapeutic molecules under variable lighting conditions, the results of which could have tremendous implications for the rapidly-growing cannabis industry.

Dr. Hildenbrand presented his research at the recent Cannagrow Expo in Denver, CO, October 28-29 (https://cannagrowexpo.com/), and will continue to present at several forthcoming international conferences, including the Science of Cannabis Summit in Fort Lauderdale, FL, November 19th (https://scienceofcannabis.com/). This research demonstrates the innovative and pioneering vision that defines the Tall Trees LED Company.

"Given that cannabis has an extremely bright future in the ever-evolving landscape of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical compounds, we believe that it is in our best interest to better understand the environmental factors that modulate cannabis production. This research could lead to a paradigm shift, in terms of the sustainability of cannabis cultivation, and the way that we view cannabis as medicine. While not a panacea, cannabis does produce natural compounds that are effective against several neurological, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders; and it would behoove us to understand the mechanisms through which the expression of these molecules can be improved upon", states Tall Trees' Advisory Board member, Dr. Zacariah Hildenbrand, Ph.D.

Tall Trees' horticultural products follow strict internal guidelines for Coverage, Color (spectrum) and Photon Density (CCPD). The Company's fixtures are designed to cover industry-standard grow areas, provide spectrum that, as closely as possible, emulates natural sunlight, and delivers the photon demand required to satisfy all of a plant's photobiological needs. Tall Trees' technology utilizes the latest research in photobiology to tailor lighting output for optimum growth, aesthetics, chemical and nutritional content. Collectively, the technological advancements that have been developed and amassed by Tall Trees have the Company uniquely positioned to capitalize on the legal retail cannabis market, which is estimated to grow to $7.4-8.2 billion in 2018, according to an article published by Marijuana Business Daily.

About the Company: Light Engine Design Corp and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tall Trees LED Company, is focused on becoming an industry pioneer in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL). Tall Trees LED Company specializes in the design of advanced light engines and fixtures for frequency-specific biological lighting industries, including cannabis, food crops, herbs and spices, algae, light therapy and reduction of light pollution. The Company stresses that its products should not be used for illegal purposes.

