4G chipmakerSequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Third Quarter 2017 Highlights:

Revenue: Revenue was $11.3 million. Revenue for the third quarter of 2017 decreased 14.5% compared to the second quarter of 2017 and decreased 9.3% compared to the third quarter of 2016, reflecting decreases in both product and other revenue.

Gross margin: Gross margin was 44.3% compared to 42.1% in the second quarter of 2017 and compared to 46.8% in the third quarter of 2016, reflecting an increase in the proportion of chip sales in the product mix in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the prior quarter and the impact of fixed costs on a lower product revenue base in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Operating loss: Operating loss was $5.6 million compared to an operating loss of $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2017 and an operating loss of $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Net loss: Net loss was $6.9 million, or ($0.09) per diluted share/ADS, compared to a net loss of $6.0 million, or ($0.08) per diluted share/ADS, in the second quarter of 2017 and a net loss of $5.1 million, or ($0.08) per diluted share/ADS, in the third quarter of 2016.

Non-IFRS Net loss: Excluding the non-cash items of stock-based compensation and the effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt and other financings, non-IFRS net loss was $5.9 million, or ($0.07) per diluted share/ADS, compared to a non-IFRS net loss of $4.9 million, or ($0.06) per diluted share/ADS in the second quarter of 2017, and a non-IFRS net loss of $4.3 million, or ($0.07) per diluted share/ADS, in the third quarter of 2016.

Cash: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposit at September 30, 2017 totaled $13.3 million compared to $19.5 million at June 30, 2017.

In millions of US$ except percentages, shares and per share amounts Key Metrics Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 Revenue $11.3 $13.2 $12.5 Gross profit 5.0 44.3 5.6 42.1 5.8 46.8 Operating loss (5.6 (49.2 (4.1 (30.9 (4.0 (31.7 Net loss (6.9 (61.2 (6.0 (45.3 (5.1 (41.1 Diluted EPS ($0.09 ($0.08 ($0.08 Weighted average number of diluted shares/ADS 79,774,103 75,896,815 61,642,549 Cash flow from (used in) operations (5.3 (4.4 (9.5 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposit at quarter-end 13.3 19.5 24.7 Additional information on non-cash items: - Stock-based compensation included in operating result 0.3 0.3 0.2 - Change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative - Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing 0.8 0.8 0.6 Non-IFRS diluted EPS (excludes stock-based compensation, effective interest adjustments related to the convertible and other debt and embedded derivative) ($0.07 ($0.06 ($0.07 Percentage of revenue

"Our IoT business continues to grow as expected," said Georges Karam, Sequans' CEO. "Our visibility is improving as our Cat 1 customers continue to ramp and are pursuing plans to serve more operators. We expect accelerating growth from IoT next year, based on a full year of Cat 1 revenue as well as the Cat M1/NB1 ramp from design wins already in hand. We also expect our broadband business to stabilize during Q4 and to improve during the course of 2018.

"We also reached an agreement with the institutional holders of our convertible notes maturing in April, 2018 and in April, 2019 to extend each maturity by one year in exchange for adjustments to certain terms, as described in the filing we made today on Form 6-K. We believe this agreement is in the best interests of all our shareholders because it removes a significant near-term cash requirement and allows us to focus on the business."

Q4 2017 Outlook

The following statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Sequans undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Sequans expects revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 to be in the range of $11 to $13 million with non-IFRS gross margin above 40%. Based on this revenue range and expected gross margin, non-IFRS net loss per diluted share/ADS is expected to be between ($0.06) and ($0.08) for the fourth quarter of 2017, based on approximately 79.8 million weighted average number of diluted shares/ADSs. Non-IFRS EPS guidance excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, the non-cash fair-value and effective interest adjustments related to the convertible debt and other financings, and any other relevant non-cash or non-recurring expenses.

Conference Call and Webcast

Sequans plans to conduct a teleconference and live webcast to discuss the financial results for the third quarter of 2017 today, October 31, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. EDT 13:00 CET. To participate in the live call, analysts and investors should dial 800-230-1074 (or +1 612-234-9959 if outside the U.S.). A live and archived webcast of the call will be available from the Investors section of the Sequans website at www.sequans.com/investors/. A replay of the conference call will be available until December 1, 2017 by dialing toll free 800-475-6701 in the U.S., or +1 320-365-3844 from outside the U.S., using the following access code: 430997.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations and potential strategic partnerships, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: (i) the contraction or lack of growth of markets in which we compete and in which our products are sold, (ii) unexpected increases in our expenses, including manufacturing expenses, (iii) our inability to adjust spending quickly enough to offset any unexpected revenue shortfall, (iv) delays or cancellations in spending by our customers, (v) unexpected average selling price reductions, (vi) the significant fluctuation to which our quarterly revenue and operating results are subject due to cyclicality in the wireless communications industry and transitions to new process technologies, (vii) our inability to anticipate the future market demands and future needs of our customers, (viii) our inability to achieve new design wins or for design wins to result in shipments of our products at levels and in the timeframes we currently expect, (ix) our inability to enter into and execute on strategic alliances, (x) the impact of natural disasters on our sourcing operations and supply chain, and (xi) other factors detailed in documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Use of Non-IFRS/non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, we disclose certain non-IFRS, or non-GAAP, financial measures. These measures exclude non-cash charges relating to stock-based compensation and the non-cash financial expense related to the convertible debt and its embedded derivative issued in April 2015 and April 2016. We believe that these measures can be useful to facilitate comparisons among different companies. These non-GAAP measures have limitations in that the non-GAAP measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. We seek to compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the table attached to this press release. We are not able to provide a non-GAAP reconciliation for forward-looking IFRS estimates for gross margin and net loss per diluted share without unreasonable efforts, because certain adjustments are not known until the end of the period. The impact of these adjustments could be significant to our actual IFRS results.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE wireless semiconductor solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamliteLTE, optimized for IoT and M2M devices and StreamrichLTE, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home and portable router devices. The company is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Sweden, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

Condensed financial tables follow

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three months ended (in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts) Sept 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 Sept 30,

2016 Revenue : Product revenue 8,869 10,159 9,523 Other revenue 2,430 3,058 2,934 Total revenue 11,299 13,217 12,457 Cost of revenue Cost of product revenue 5,678 7,064 5,900 Cost of other revenue 615 591 731 Total cost of revenue 6,293 7,655 6,631 Gross profit 5,006 5,562 5,826 Operating expenses : Research and development 6,769 6,254 6,391 Sales and marketing 2,014 2,072 1,926 General and administrative 1,786 1,323 1,459 Total operating expenses 10,569 9,649 9,776 Operating loss (5,563 (4,087 (3,950 Financial income (expense): Interest income (expense), net (1,202 (1,194 (1,062 Foreign exchange gain (loss) (90 (626 (61 Loss before income taxes (6,855 (5,907 (5,073 Income tax expense (benefit) 65 83 53 Loss (6,920 (5,990 (5,126 Attributable to : Shareholders of the parent (6,920 (5,990 (5,126 Minority interests Basic loss per share ($0.09 ($0.08 ($0.08 Diluted loss per share ($0.09 ($0.08 ($0.08 Weighted average number of shares used for computing: - Basic 79,774,103 75,896,815 61,642,549 - Diluted 79,774,103 75,896,815 61,642,549

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Nine months ended Sept 30 (in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts) 2017 2016 Revenue : Product revenue 28,668 22,634 Other revenue 8,278 8,992 Total revenue 36,946 31,626 Cost of revenue Cost of product revenue 18,731 14,695 Cost of other revenue 1,795 2,282 Total cost of revenue 20,526 16,977 Gross profit 16,420 14,649 Operating expenses : Research and development 19,217 20,007 Sales and marketing 6,582 4,922 General and administrative 4,520 4,598 Total operating expenses 30,319 29,527 Operating loss (13,899 (14,878 Financial income (expense): Interest income (expense), net (3,434 (2,606 Other financial expense (83 Change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative (1,583 Foreign exchange gain (loss) (962 (77 Loss before income taxes (18,295 (19,227 Income tax expense (benefit) 219 189 Loss (18,514 (19,416 Attributable to : Shareholders of the parent (18,514 (19,416 Minority interests Basic loss per share ($0.24 ($0.32 Diluted loss per share ($0.24 ($0.32 Weighted average number of shares used for computing: - Basic 76,918,723 60,049,335 - Diluted 76,918,723 60,049,335

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION At Sept 30, At December 31, (in thousands of US$) 2017 2016 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 6,567 6,659 Intangible assets 8,752 7,707 Deposits and other receivables 396 332 Available for sale assets 347 310 Total non-current assets 16,062 15,008 Current assets Inventories 8,848 8,693 Trade receivables 16,327 15,285 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 4,086 3,172 Recoverable value added tax 539 470 Research tax credit receivable 2,386 1,902 Short term deposit 345 345 Cash and cash equivalents 12,982 20,202 Total current assets 45,513 50,069 Total assets 61,575 65,077 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Issued capital, euro 0.02 nominal value, 79,842,318 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017 (75,030,078 at December 31, 2016) 2,030 1,923 Share premium 204,936 189,029 Other capital reserves 29,215 28,257 Accumulated deficit (228,067 (209,553 Other components of equity (634 (796 Total equity 7,480 8,860 Non-current liabilities Government grant advances, loans and other liabilities 6,245 5,144 Convertible debt and accrued interest 5,953 16,338 Provisions 1,687 1,306 Other Liabilities 24 22 Deferred revenue 1,405 1,940 Total non-current liabilities 15,314 24,750 Current liabilities Trade payables 11,587 18,358 Interest-bearing receivables financing 7,581 7,712 Government grant advances 796 601 Convertible debt and accrued interest 13,154 Other current liabilities 4,679 4,415 Deferred revenue 758 335 Provisions 226 46 Total current liabilities 38,781 31,467 Total equity and liabilities 61,575 65,077

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW Nine months ended Sept 30 (in thousands of US$) 2017 2016 Operating activities Loss before income taxes (18,295 (19,227 Non-cash adjustment to reconcile income before tax to net cash from (used in) operating activities Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment 2,025 2,353 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 1,758 1,532 Share-based payment expense 958 663 Increase in provisions 675 50 Financial expense (income) 3,434 2,616 Change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative 1,583 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 567 181 Working capital adjustments Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables and other receivables (2,057 1,504 Increase in inventories (155 (2,903 Decrease (Increase) in research tax credit receivable (484 940 Increase (Decrease) in trade payables and other liabilities (7,299 1,893 Decrease in deferred revenue (112 (444 Decrease in government grant advances (403 (559 Income tax paid (206 (175 Net cash flow used in operating activities (19,594 (9,910 Investing activities Purchase of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (4,096 (3,724 Sale (purchase) of financial assets (101 (11 Sale of short-term deposit 49 Interest received 47 10 Net cash flow used in investments activities (4,150 (3,676 Financing activities Proceeds from issue of warrants, exercise of stock options/warrants 906 267 Public equity offering proceeds, net of transaction costs paid 14,942 23,445 Repayment of interest-bearing receivables financing (131 (843 Proceeds from interest-bearing research project financing 1,126 Proceeds from convertible debt, net of transaction cost 6,932 Repayment of government loans (56 Repayment of borrowings and finance lease liabilities (12 Interest paid (272 (159 Net cash flows from financing activities 16,515 29,630 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (7,229 16,044 Net foreign exchange difference 9 (25 Cash and cash equivalent at January 1 20,202 8,288 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 12,982 24,307

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS (in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended Sept 30,

2017 June 30,

2017 Sept 30,

2016 Net IFRS loss as reported (6,920 (5,990 (5,126 Add back Stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) 310 307 183 Non-cash interest on Convertible debt and other financing (2) 756 759 626 Non-IFRS loss adjusted (5,854 (4,924 (4,317 IFRS basic loss per share as reported ($0.09 ($0.08 ($0.08 Add back Stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) 0.01 0.01 0.00 Non-cash interest on Convertible debt and other financing (2) 0.01 0.01 0.01 Non-IFRS basic loss per share ($0.07 ($0.06 ($0.07 IFRS diluted loss per share ($0.09 ($0.08 ($0.08 Add back Stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) 0.01 0.01 0.00 Non-cash interest on Convertible debt and other financing (2) 0.01 0.01 0.01 Non-IFRS diluted loss per share ($0.07 ($0.06 ($0.07 (1) Included in the IFRS loss as follows: Cost of product revenue 2 2 4 Research and development 87 97 79 Sales and marketing 55 65 31 General and administrative 166 143 69 (2) Related to the difference between contractual and effective interests

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS (in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts) Nine months ended Sept 30 2017 2016 Net IFRS loss as reported (18,514 (19,416 Add back Stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) 958 663 Change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative 1,583 Non-cash interest on Convertible debt and other financing (2) 2,119 1,547 Non-IFRS loss adjusted (15,437 (15,623 IFRS basic loss per share as reported ($0.24 ($0.32 Add back Stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) 0.01 0.00 Change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative 0.00 0.03 Non-cash interest on Convertible debt and other financing (2) 0.03 0.03 Non-IFRS basic loss per share ($0.20 ($0.26 IFRS diluted loss per share ($0.24 ($0.32 Add back Stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) 0.01 0.00 Change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative 0.00 0.03 Non-cash interest on Convertible debt and other financing (2) 0.03 0.03 Non-IFRS diluted loss per share ($0.20 ($0.26 (1) Included in the IFRS loss as follows: Cost of product revenue 7 12 Research and development 293 283 Sales and marketing 199 105 General and administrative 459 263 (2) Related to the difference between contractual and effective interests

