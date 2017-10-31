Caldwell Partners Strengthens London Presence with Addition of Prominent Financial Services Executive Recruiter Alex Alcott

TORONTO and LONDON, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Retained executive search firm Caldwell Partners (TSX: CWL) today announced a major enhancement to its recruiting capabilities in financial services with the addition of Alex Alcott as a partner in the firm's Financial Services Practice, based in London.

With more 20 years of executive search experience, Mr. Alcott works across the global financial services sector on roles including a variety of board, executive committee, chief financial officer, general auditor, treasurer and other function searches for global public companies and private equity portfolio company rebuilds. Additionally he partners with infrastructure and private equity funds, and has completed many senior investment assignments for clients including domestic and foreign banks, funds, infrastructure, insurance companies, real estate and private equity firms in Europe, the United States and Asia.

"Alex has well-rounded experience in searches for financial officers as well as investment banking professionals, which rounds out our capabilities extremely well," said Paul Heller, managing partner of Caldwell's Financial Services Practice. "His reputation for deep content expertise and the level of trust his clients have for his objective counsel align very closely with our own, making him a valuable addition to our team."

Mr. Alcott's appointment is a continuation of Caldwell's expansion strategy across Europe. Based in the London office, he joins Matthew Andrews, managing director of Caldwell's European operations and the most renowned insurance industry recruiter in the UK, and Lucy Antrobus, a partner and the foremost executive search consultant in the engineering, construction, and infrastructure space.

"We are delighted to have Alex joining the Caldwell team in London," said Matthew Andrews, managing director of Caldwell Partners, Europe. "His experience in the financial services space in both London and New York will be exceptionally powerful for us as we continue to build out our European operations."

Mr. Alcott was most recently a partner at Heidrick & Struggles' London office (having previously worked in the firm's Wall Street office), where he was a member of the global Financial Services and Chief Financial Officers practices and led the Financial Services CFO practice in the UK. Prior to joining Heidrick & Struggles, he spent six years with a boutique executive search firm based in London and New York. He holds a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Bristol, UK.

"Our goal is to make our clients better, more competitive and more successful by connecting them with transformational talent. We continue to increase the breadth and depth of our team to strengthen our ability to achieve this goal," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "Alex is a fantastic addition to our team, adding significant strength for us in both financial services and the European market."

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a leading international provider of executive search and has been for more than 45 years. As one of the world's most trusted advisors in executive search, the firm has a sterling reputation built on successful searches for boards, chief and senior executives, and selected functional experts. With offices and partners across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, the firm takes pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to its clients.

The Caldwell Partners' Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at http://www.caldwellpartners.comfor further information.

Caroline Lomot, Caldwell Partners, clomot@caldwellpartners.com , +1-516-830-3535