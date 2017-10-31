Global Citizen Solutions: Showcase Event to Promote Golden Visa Programme and Investment in Cyprus

LONDON, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A global lifestyle in the financial centre of the Mediterranean with an attractive tax system, the island of Cyprus is an oasis of opportunity for those interested in investing in the country and seeking to acquire EU citizenship. On 29th November, the UK's specialists in global citizenship, Cypriot lifestyle, law and real estate will gather at the Hyatt Churchill Hotel to share all the benefits this island offers to the right investor.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/593559/Global_Citizen_Solutions_Cyprus.jpg )



Global Citizen Solutions and ATS Cyprus Consultants invite you to join them and learn about Cyprus' attractive golden visa programme and its investment opportunities.

To attend the showcase event, register your interest on http://www.globalcitizensolutions.com/cyprusevent/

Why invest in Cyprus?

The 3rd largest island in the Mediterranean with impeccable lifestyle credentials provides potential residents with a reputable abundance of sun, a rich history, highly skilled population and strategic geographical location. The economic outlook for the country remains positive, and new market stability has emerged in the real estate sector with the rise of designer villas boasting their own private yacht docking. Cyprus has also positioned itself as the financial centre of the Mediterranean and offers the lowest corporate tax rate in the EU, among several unique lifestyle benefits. The result? A desirable locale to conduct business and set up home.

Patricia Casaburi, Managing Director of Global Citizen Solutions, a UK based consultancy specialising in citizenship-by-investment and European property investment services, explains: "Cyprus' residency and citizenship by investment schemes are some of the simplest and easiest golden visa programmes in Europe, though both require a large minimum investment."

The event will be an unmissable opportunity to learn how the restructuring of its key economic sectors provides investors with confidence that investing in Cyprus will yield profitable returns. Speakers include: ATS consultants explaining the program and all legal requirements to invest in the country, APS Debt Service, partly onwed by Hellenic Bank will be talking about tax and property investment and the governmental agency: Invest in Cyprus.

To attend the event, photos or interviews: Gizane Campos on gizane@avepr.com +44(0)20-3648-6765

Invest in Cyprus

Hyatt Churchill - 30 Portman Square, W1H 7BH

Register interest onevent@globalcitizensolutions.com

http://www.globalcitizensolutions.com

1st session at 9:30am/2nd session at 6:30pm