TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX: TXG) announced today that it will release its Third Quarter 2017 financial and operating results early morning on Thursday, November 9, 2017, followed by a conference call hosted by senior management.

Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call and Webcast Date: Thursday, November 9, 2017 Time: 9:00 am (EST) Webcast access: A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.torexgold.com Telephone access: Please call the numbers below approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. Toronto local or international 1 (416) 915-3239 Toll-Free (North America) 1 800-319-4610 Toll-Free (France) 0 800-900-351 Toll-Free (Switzerland) 0-800-802-457 Toll-Free (United Kingdom) 0 808-101-2791

The webcast will be archived on the Company's website.

Torex is an emerging intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometers southwest of Mexico City. Within this property, Torex has the El Limon Guajes Mine, which announced commercial production in March of 2016; the Sub-Sill Underground Project currently under development; and the Media Luna Project, which is in an early stage of development and for which the Company issued a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) in 2015. The property remains 75% unexplored.

