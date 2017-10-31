Alibaba Stock Could Surge on ResultsAfter witnessing a massive blowout quarter from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) last Thursday, which drove the stock price up 13% intraday, we are now getting set for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) to report this Thursday.Many of you know that I was bullish on both stocks when they were at levels well below the current prices. As far as I'm concerned, both stocks would make great additions to a portfolio.On a comparative basis, Alibaba stock has easily outperformed Amazon this year, surging 100% year-to-date, compared to the 47% move by Amazon.The technical breakout for this stock.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...