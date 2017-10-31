

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar slipped against its major counterparts in early European deals on Tuesday, as investors became cautious after news that the federal investigators probing links between the Trump campaign and Russia had charged former aides of U.S. President Donald Trump.



Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and a former Manafort business associate Rick Gates were charged with money laundering and conspiracy against the United States on Monday. Manafort and Rick Gates had surrendered to Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller and were placed under house arrest on multimillion-dollar bonds.



The currency had already been under pressure after a media report that Trump is likely to choose Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell, viewed as more dovish than other contenders, as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve.



Investors await reports on home prices, consumer confidence, and Chicago-area business activity due later in the day for more direction.



The Fed is due to announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday, although the central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged.



The monthly jobs report due to be released on Friday is likely to garner attention, with employment expected to jump by 323,000 jobs.



The currency was trading mixed in the Asian session. While it dropped against the euro and the yen, it held steady against the pound. Against the franc, it rose.



The greenback declined to a 5-day low of 1.3223 against the pound, compared to Monday's closing value of 1.3207. The greenback is likely to find support around the 1.34 region.



Survey data from GfK showed that UK consumer confidence weakened in October on concerns about wider economic prospects but willingness to buy improved for the third straight month.



The consumer sentiment index fell by one point to -10 in October.



The greenback pared gains to 0.9949 against the Swiss franc, from a high of 0.9966 hit at 9:45 pm ET. The next possible support for the greenback-franc pair is seen around the 0.98 area.



The greenback reversed from an early high of 1.1625 against the euro, easing back to 1.1650. If the greenback extends slide, 1.18 is possibly seen as its next support level.



The U.S. currency resumed its early slide against the yen, falling to an 11-day low of 112.96. Continuation of the greenback's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 111.00 area.



The Bank of Japan kept its monetary stimulus unchanged as widely expected.



Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his board members decided by an 8-1 majority vote to hold its target of raising the amount of outstanding JGB holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.



The greenback wobbled against the aussie, following a 5-day low of 0.7699 hit in early Asian deals. The pair finished Monday's trading at 0.7688.



Data from the Reserve Bank of Australia showed that Australia's private sector credit increased at a slower-than-expected pace in September.



Credit climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-over-month in September, following a 0.5 percent rise in August. Economists had expected a stable increase of 0.5 percent for the month.



On the flip side, the greenback was trading in a positive territory against the kiwi with the pair trading at 0.6846. The greenback is seen finding resistance around the 0.66 area.



The greenback bounced off to 1.2840 against the loonie, from a low of 1.2823 hit at 2:45 am ET. On the upside, 1.30 is likely seen as the next resistance for the greenback-loonie pair.



Looking ahead, Eurozone inflation for October, advanced GDP data for the third quarter and jobless rate for September are set for release shortly.



In the New York session, Canada GDP data for August and industrial product price index for September, as well as S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for August and U.S. consumer confidence for October are due.



At 3:30 am ET, the Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will testify along with Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance, in Ottawa.



