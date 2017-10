Classification: Directorate Declaration

Oxford Instruments plc

Change in Director's Particulars

31 October 2017

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules, the Company has been advised that Alan Thomson will step down as Chairman and retire as a Director of Bodycote plc on 31 December 2017.

Issued for and on behalf of Oxford Instruments plc

Contact for queries:

Susan Johnson-Brett

Company Secretary

01865 393324

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231