The "Effective Pharma Team Performance One Team, One Vision" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.



This course, designed specifically for the pharmaceutical, device and animal health industries, will be relevant for existing team leaders and managers who wish to develop their team to a higher level. It will also be beneficial for any team member to attend.

In today's changing global pharmaceutical/ device business environment, outstanding team working is essential. Creating a unified global high-performing team is one of the most important factors for successful drug and device development. It is important to recognise the importance of team interactions and the need for the different global teams to be in alignment on productivity and quality and this important element of team performance can often be overlooked.



This interactive workshop will focus on how to align members of the team and the wider teams, particularly working in a matrix or in a global environment through various group discussions, stimulating exercises and case studies. The workshop will help enhance team working and team's performance.



Key objectives of the course:

Ensure good communication between different team members, different teams and teams in different locations

Ensure the team understand their roles and what is expected of them in supporting projects and working in a matrix environment

Proactively identify issues and risks for the team and how to manage them

Assure deliverables are delivered on time to high quality and are compliant

Be part of a harmonious performing team which is aligned with the same vision

This includes:

Team leaders

Project leaders and managers

Heads of departments

Anyone who wants to develop team skills to achieve greater success

Agenda:



Matrix Team Management

Team Formation

Team Development Issues

Planning Project Team Activities

Supporting Project Team Progress

Proactively Identify Issues And Risks And How To Manage These

Capa (Corrective And Preventative Action) Management And Team Problem Solving To Ensure Appropriate Quality

Providing Feedback To Team Members

Effective Team Communication

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tg53v9/effective_pharma





View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031005701/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Pharmaceuticals